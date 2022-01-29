$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.