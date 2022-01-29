$0.81 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

