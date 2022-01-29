$0.90 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. 894,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

