$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. 520,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,532. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $381,998,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

