$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.13. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. 308,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,861. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

