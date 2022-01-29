$1.05 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.06. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.02. 2,728,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

