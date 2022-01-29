$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $17.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.10. 549,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $595.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.34. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $338.60 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

