-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.66). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

