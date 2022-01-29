$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.18. 138,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

