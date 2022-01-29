$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $12.00 on Wednesday, hitting $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.09.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

