$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.65. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. 320,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.31. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.