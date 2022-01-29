$1.53 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post $1.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth about $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

