1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,611,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,306. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.