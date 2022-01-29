1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $16.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 77,073 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.