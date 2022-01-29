$1.81 EPS Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $9.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,209. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $188.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

