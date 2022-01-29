$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,010. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,767,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.