10,751 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Southern Copper by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 311,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.