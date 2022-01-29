$11.55 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post $11.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

XGN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

