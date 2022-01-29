$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

