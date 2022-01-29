13,000 Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 104.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 41.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,645,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 291,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

