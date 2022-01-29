$162.83 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $162.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 1,065,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

