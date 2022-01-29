1,741 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $282.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.21 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

