$177.16 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) to post sales of $177.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.80 million and the highest is $177.53 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $874.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $874.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vacasa.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

VCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 954,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,230. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

