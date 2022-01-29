19,882 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amyris by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $474,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.07 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

