1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,839,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 254,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,382. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

