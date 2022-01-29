$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

EMN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.18. 2,129,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,331. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

