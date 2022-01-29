20,212 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of VMD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

