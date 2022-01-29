226,554 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 226,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.53% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $980,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

