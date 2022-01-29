2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $24.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.