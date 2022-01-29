$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $8.30 on Monday, hitting $270.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,420. AON has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

