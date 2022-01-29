$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.24. AON posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $8.30 on Friday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

