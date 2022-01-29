30,000 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.