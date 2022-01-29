3,046 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.38 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.