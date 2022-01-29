3,915 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.