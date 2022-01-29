3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.

TGOPF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

