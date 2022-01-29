$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $248.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

