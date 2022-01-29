$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SYK traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $248.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.
In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
