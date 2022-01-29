$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.24. 98,749,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,121,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.27.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

