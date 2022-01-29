400,000 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,015,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,012,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.76.

