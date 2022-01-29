$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $430.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.40 million to $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $17.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.52. 162,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.34. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

