$439.51 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $439.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

