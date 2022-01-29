5,878 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 763.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,452.55 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

