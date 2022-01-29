$85.06 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.82 million and the highest is $90.30 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 635.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $203.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $206.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $712.54 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $754.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

HPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.