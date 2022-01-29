Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $138.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.