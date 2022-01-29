Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,053,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,412,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 774,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

