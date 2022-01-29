Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AGD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 55,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

