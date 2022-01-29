Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 165,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.