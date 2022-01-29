Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 165,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.