ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

