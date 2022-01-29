ABM Industries Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.71 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

