Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 285 ($3.85).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.33. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,401.51). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,048.57).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

