Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

